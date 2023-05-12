'Carers will become cared for': Campaigner calls for more government support

Play Brightcove video

Katy Styles started a campaign for more support for carers after she had to look after her husband and mum.

A former geography teacher from Canterbury has started a grass roots campaign to get all carers greater recognition.

Katy Styles had to give up work to care for her husband with motor neurone disease and her aging mum.

Katy explains that it was at that point she realised things can't continue as they are.

She said: "I got angry that unpaid carers voices were unheard and that we were largely unseen.

"We've been campaigning for our national carers strategy for a fairer carers allowance, for more breaks for carers.

"I think we need a government to understand that carers are absolutely broken, that they have stepped up time and time again and that they have not been supported."

9 million people across the UK are caring for others

3/5 of us will be a carer in our lifetime

90% of all care in the UK is provided by unpaid family carers

Katy founded the We Care Campaign to call for more support for carers financially, to ensure there's adequate money for carers' breaks and to push for a long-term solution to the social care crisis.

Katy said: "It's no good saying that carers are valued or that politicians recognise them for what they do, it's just meaningless words.

"[Carers] would like people to understand what their lives are like, how tough it is, that there is some recognition that they have given up and sacrificed an awful lot - their jobs, their financial security and their physical and mental wellbeing."

If things don't change soon, Katy said she's worried that carers will become cared for themselves.

She explains: "Not only will local authorities and government be looking after the people that they care for, but also carers who are in a really bad way."

The We Care Campaign have set out a 5-point plan manifesto for change. Credit: We Care Campaign

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We all owe unpaid carers a huge amount of gratitude for the time and care they give their friends and family.

"We are supporting social care with up to £7.5 billion over the next two years and last month set out the Next Steps to Put People at the Heart of Care, our plan to reform social care, backed by £700 million over the next two years - including up to an additional £25 million for unpaid carers. This is on top of the £327 million Better Care Fund that has been earmarked this financial year to provide short breaks and respite services for carers, as well as additional advice and support.

"We are finalising plans for how we deliver the funding for unpaid carers committed in the People at the Heart of Care Next Steps plan, and will provide an update in due course."