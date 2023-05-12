A robber who stole from McDonald's has been caught using the data on the GPS tag he was wearing.

Officers used the tag on Ryan Cooney’s leg to prove he had been responsible for two crimes, committed in the space of three days in 2022.

At 2am on 14 August, 35-year-old Cooney approached a woman who was walking alone in Commercial Road.

He forcibly pulled a bag from her shoulder and despite the victim’s efforts, he escaped with it.

Two days later, he went into McDonald’s, on the same road as the previous robbery, and threatened staff.

Fearing for their safety, they opened a cash till and Cooney, of Hilltop Road in Strood, fled with a quantity of cash.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad identified Cooney as the offender and he was arrested on 17 August.

Using evidence provided by the GPS tag on his leg, investigators charged him with two robberies.

Cooney was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

Detective Constable Ben Slocombe said: "Cooney is a prolific criminal who thought nothing of using violence and threats to achieve his aim of stealing other people’s property.

"His offences, committed whilst on licence from prison, will have a lasting impact on his victims and he should consider this while serving his well-deserved prison sentence."