A serving prisoner who attacked a prison officer at HMP Bullingdon has been given a further prison sentence of three and a half years.

Godwin Dayoni, aged 21, now residing at HMP Wandsworth, pleaded guilty to a Section 24 Offences Against the Person offence in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court today (12 May).

He was jailed for 18 months for the assault and also had a two-year suspended sentence activated for an offence of robbery.

At 9.15am on 12 July 2021, the victim, a serving prison officer at HMP Bullingdon, was in an office in the Dorton Unit.

HMP Bullingdon. Credit: ITV News Meridian

As he was sitting at his desk, Dayoni ran in carrying a washing-up bowl. He threw the contents of this bowl over the officer, and the contents were found to be urine and faecal matter. Dayoni then ran back to his cell.

The victim required hospital treatment, including medication to prevent any potential infections.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold, of the Prison Crime Team, based at Banbury police station, said: "This was a very serious and extremely unpleasant incident, which had a very detrimental effect on the victim and all of the attending staff.

"Prison officers should not have to accept being subjected to such appalling actions and violence during the normal course of their duties.

"I am pleased that the sentence passed reflects the seriousness of Godwin Dayoni’s actions. It was a repulsive act, and it is pleasing to see that he has now been given a further prison sentence as a result."

