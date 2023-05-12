A suspected drink driver was arrested following work by a police dog and her handler in East Kent.

Kent Police was called to Woodnesborough Road, Sandwich at 11.30pm on Wednesday (10 May) following a report a car had collided with a wall.

The car remained at the scene but the driver had left the area, leading to a search assisted by Police Dog Bo and her handler.

With PD Bo's help, a 26-year-old man was later arrested near the village of Barnsole in the early hours of the following morning (11 May).

The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

