A violent man from Maidstone who abused a woman and punished her for not complying with his demands has been jailed.

Charlie Spice entered a relationship with the victim and over a period of time sought to have influence over every aspect of her daily life.

This included what clothes she was allowed to wear, making threats if she worked late and interrogating friends who were men.

Spice’s actions caused the victim’s health to deteriorate significantly and after some months she ended the relationship. In May 2022, he threatened one of the victim’s relatives with a kitchen knife who had attended an address with her to collect some of her belongings.

Maidstone Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In the following month, Spice assaulted one of the victim’s friends in a Maidstone nightclub in an unprovoked but targeted attack. This caused a broken jaw that has required ongoing treatment.

Spice, of Wallis Avenue, Maidstone was arrested on 29 June and later charged with coercive and controlling behaviour, inflicting grievous bodily harm and threatening a person while in possession of a knife.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Thursday (11 May) , was sentenced to two years and two months’ imprisonment.

PC Alex Bagnall, of Maidstone’s Victim Based Crime Team, said: "Spice is a violent bully who sought to control a woman and used threats if she did not meet his expectations. After their relationship ended he went on to target one of her relatives and a friend out of spite.

"The victim has shown enormous courage in ending the relationship and then reporting his appalling behaviour to the police. A number of witnesses also bravely came forward to ensure this cowardly individual is now starting a prison sentence."

