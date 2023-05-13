A two-year old boy has been injured after being bitten by a dog near the town of Maidstone.

The child needed hospital treatment for bites around his left ear.

The dog is described as having black fur and resembling a German Shepherd.

It happened on Chapman Way, East Malling.

A young child was bitten by a dog on Chapman Way, East Malling. Credit: Google Maps.

It's reported the child was bitten after his parent had been given consent by the animal’s owner for it to be stroked.

The owner of the dog is said to have left the scene after the incident happened.

He's described as in his late teens, slim and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a blue tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police.