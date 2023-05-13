A man who subjected a foal to a prolonged, violent attack has been disqualified from keeping animals for life.

Sean McWhinnie from Totton in Hampshire, had punched the foal in the face when she was trapped with him inside a stable.

The six-month-old foal, named Faith, was also wrestled by McWhinnie during the attack.

The abuse came to light after concerns had been raised to the equine charity World Horse Welfare.

A field officer from the charity met up with an RSPCA inspector and visited the farm in East Wellow, Romsey where Faith was being kept.

RSPCA Inspector Tina Ward said: “The foal was extremely distressed, running backwards and forwards trying to escape."

A vet who examined Faith found she was extremely anxious around people and that her body language showed fear and distress.

They concluded the behaviour could have been caused by the trauma, fear and pain Faith had experienced.

McWhinnie was sentenced to a lifelong animal ban after pleading guilty to mistreating the horse, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

He faced one count on an indictment in relation to the treatment of a skewbald filly named Faith purchased by his sister Maxine McWhinnie.

In mitigation, it was said McWhinnie had mental health issues and that prison would not benefit him.

Alongside the disqualification, which he can not appeal for ten years, he was given a five-month prison sentence. This was added to sentencing for unrelated offences to make a total of 17 months, suspended for 21 months. He was sentenced in Southampton Crown Court on May 10.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work, and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days and pay £156.