A murder investigation has started after a woman was found dead at a house in Bournemouth.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property on Rosemount Road, where the body of a 34-year old woman was discovered.

A man, aged 31, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He's been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries he had sustained.

A murder investigation is underway after the body of woman was found at a house in Bournemouth. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

The arrested man and the victim are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this extremely difficult time.

"A full investigation has been launched and a cordon is in place at the address while an examination of the scene is carried out."

Forensic teams at the house in Bournemouth where the body of a woman was found. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Rosemount Road area around midday, 12th May 2023 to come forward.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.