Parents protest in force at lack of local school places in West Sussex

Video report by Andy Dickenson

More than 250 parents and children have marched through Shoreham today protesting at what they say is their local council's failure to provide adequate school places.

Dozens of pupils are set to begin secondary school in September in a different town - miles from their homes.

Parents said they were "shocked" that West Sussex County Council had failed to plan ahead.

Police were forced to hold back the traffic as they marched.

Around 60 youngsters have not received any of their preferred school places this year, and could be forced to travel six miles to school in Worthing.

Amy Boyse's son Ollie is one of those who has missed out on all three preferred schools

Several children at Swiss Gardens Primary School have been left disappointed.

Parents have claimed that some 45 per cent of the year group at the school have not received a place at any of their chosen school preferences and have instead been placed outside their local catchment area.

Local schools like Shoreham Academy, Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing and Steyning Grammar School have all been over-subscribed.

A petition, calling on the council to “give all children in Shoreham the opportunity to attend a local catchment secondary school” has attracted almost 2,500 signatures.

Alistair Reid, Chairman of Governors, Swiss Gardens Primary School

In a statement, West Sussex County Council said: "Every child in the county who applied this year has been offered a place at a secondary school.

"While the vast majority have been offered one of their preferred places, we appreciate the strength of feeling and frustration for the families and their children who have not been offered a preference school.

"The provision of places requires analysis of projected pupil numbers for each area of the county and, while this is as detailed as possible, there are a variety of factors and challenges each year that affect this, not all of which can be fully anticipated.

"We will be working with schools in the areas of the county most affected this year to identify potential solutions and whether additional places are needed in future years.

"We will continue to track the trends in pupil numbers across the county and, once preference applications for September 2024 are received at the end of October 2023, we will work with schools to review and plan future provision."