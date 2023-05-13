Play Brightcove video

Warning - this video shows the distressing moment a cyclist is run over.

A cyclist who was run over and dragged under a car says not a night goes by without nightmares.

The woman, in her 70s, has spoken of her deep sense of loss and said her trust in the world has "evaporated".

The cyclist has given permission for the video of the crash to be shown as a warning to others about the potential consequences of drink driving.

It comes after Steven Selwood, 43, of Longdene Road, Haslemere was sentenced to two years and three months at Guildford Crown Court after he was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years.

Drink Driver Steven Selwood has been jailed for 2 years and 3 months. Credit: Surrey Police

Selwood was driving onto West Street, Haslemere, when he failed to give way.

He struck the victim as she cycled in front of him in broad daylight.

Not only did he knock her off her bike but he also continued to drive his vehicle forward, crushing her as she lay on the ground.

A member of the public initially stopped his car but Selwood decided to drive away before walking back to the scene.

Steven Selwood drives off after knocking over a cyclist in broad daylight. Credit: Surrey Police

Selwood was four times over the legal limit when he knocked over the cyclist.

The victim is still suffering from life-changing physical and mental injuries following the incident in May, 2022.

In an impact statement, she said: "My life has changed considerably since I was knocked down off my cycle.

"I used to be outgoing, talking a lot to others, going to church, back-packing.

"I did my own DIY and gardening and I was never frightened of traffic like I am today, absolutely terrified with a strong feeling it's going to happen again."

Investigating Officer, Sergeant Joe McGregor, said: "This footage is shocking to watch but it may serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by those who choose to drink and drive."

