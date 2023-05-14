Thousands of customers in West Sussex have little or no water after a failure at a water supply plant.

Southern Water said the outage followed unusually low levels of chlorine at its Hardham water supply works.

The company has said 20,000 customers were affected in the Billingshurst area, and the number could grow to 40,000 by lunchtime.

Southern Water said a bottled water station had opened at Billingshurst Football Club and deliveries to vulnerable customers were under way.

Local fire crews have been brought in to help with the dispersal of water bottles.

A fleet of 19 tankers was supporting hospitals and areas most in need of supplies.

Southern Water first tweeted last night that they were experiencing problems:

"Due to a failure at our Hardham Water Supply Works, customers who receive their water supply from our Upper Nash and Itchenfield reservoirs in the West Sussex area are experiencing no water or low water pressure."

In a statement the company apologised to its customers and said they hoped to begin restoring supplies by this evening.

But they said it could take up to 36 hours to get back to normal.

"We're very sorry to our customers who are without water - we're doing everything we can to restore supply as soon as possible.

The statement on the company's website said Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Green, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green and Slinfold had all had supplies disrupted.

They said they had no choice but to shut down the site to ensure public safety.

"Our sites operate to the strictest standards for water quality and are designed to automatically shut down well in advance of any risk to our customers.

"The incident was caused by unusually low levels of chlorine being detected at our Hardham water supply works. Chlorine is an important part of our standard treatment processes used to ensure water quality meets the very high standards set.

"Our teams are investigating what has caused the change in chlorine levels. We can confirm this has nothing to do with sewage.

Customers can find more information direct from Southern Water