A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after their car hit a lamp post on a busy road in Southampton.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident on the B3035 Botley Road in West End.

The car was badly damaged in the incident but there were no reports of any injuries.

But officers released the image as a warning to others, saying that thankfully no members of the public were walking by at the time of the crash.

In a separate incident a short time later, the Hampshire RPU attended a second RTA in Dibden in which a distracted driver rolled their car.

Officers said that as they attended the incident, a van driver was spotted taking a picture of the overturned car with his phone whilst behind the wheel.

He was "sent on his way with prosecuting paperwork for his picture," said police.