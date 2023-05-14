Sussex Police have arrested three men after a woman was found dead at a house in Crawley.

Officers attended the property in Oates Walk at 9am on Saturday (13 May) in response to medical concerns for the woman.An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the woman’s death and three men, who are all known to her, have been arrested in connection with her death and taken to custody.

Officers say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.