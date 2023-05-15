Households in Sussex remain without water after supply disruption

People in parts of Sussex are still without water, after up to 40,000 households had no supply over the weekend.

Customers in the Turners Hill area (postcode areas : RH10 1, RH10 3, RH10 4, RH10 6, RH10 7, RH10 8, RH10 9, RH11 7) and RH13 0 will see low pressure or no water until later on Monday morning (15 /05) .

Low levels of chlorine were detected at Southern Waters' Hardham plant in Pulborough, which forced the company to shut it down until it was fixed.

The company said it's setting up a direct water supply for the nearby secondary school, to ensure that there's minimal disruption for students starting their GCSE exams on Monday.

Southern Water will continue to deliver bottled water to the affected areas and more bottled water stations will be set up.

There were long queues in Billingshurst, near Horsham, as the company handed out supplies to residents on Sunday.

People are being asked to make sure that taps are switched off when they leave the house, so that when the water supply returns, they don't experience an accidental flood.

In a statement, Southern Water said: "We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience this situation caused over the weekend and thank our customers for their patience as we work to fix the issue and return water supply."

Customers can find further information from Southern Water.