How to vote in the People’s Projects and help a local community group win up to £70,000
The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.
Five community groups are competing for your vote in Kent and East Sussex for ITV Meridian.
1) Communication for Life for children and young people with Downs syndrome - 21 Together
2) Curly's Farm - Curly's Legacy
3) Essential Running Costs, Keeping Thanet Disabled Riding Centre Open - Thanet Disabled Riding Centre
4) Forest From Seed - Children's Forest Ltd
5) Get Growing - Hands of Hope
Five community groups are competing for your vote in Hampshire, Dorset, West Sussex and the Thames Valley for ITV Meridian.
1) ALIVE - Veterans In Action Ltd
2) Making Memories Programme - MYTIME
3) No5 Young People
4) Southampton City Farm - Kids on the Farm! - Oasis Lord's Hill
5) WellnessN'Wellies - Inspero
To find out more about the projects and to vote, click here.
The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.
The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.
The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.
You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.
Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.
To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk