The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.

Five community groups are competing for your vote in Kent and East Sussex for ITV Meridian.

1) Communication for Life for children and young people with Downs syndrome - 21 Together

2) Curly's Farm - Curly's Legacy

3) Essential Running Costs, Keeping Thanet Disabled Riding Centre Open - Thanet Disabled Riding Centre

4) Forest From Seed - Children's Forest Ltd

5) Get Growing - Hands of Hope

Five community groups are competing for your vote in Hampshire, Dorset, West Sussex and the Thames Valley for ITV Meridian.

1) ALIVE - Veterans In Action Ltd

2) Making Memories Programme - MYTIME

3) No5 Young People

4) Southampton City Farm - Kids on the Farm! - Oasis Lord's Hill

5) WellnessN'Wellies - Inspero

To find out more about the projects and to vote, click here.

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.

The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.

You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.

To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk