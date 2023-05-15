A man accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults across a period of more than 20 years is facing another 72 criminal charges.

Ian Elliott, 70, from Pulborough, is already accused of 20 offences including rape, sexual assault, voyeurism, grievous bodily harm and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

On Monday, Sussex Police said he has been summoned to court to face another 72 charges.

The force would not say what the charges are but did confirm that 70 of the counts are of a sexual nature.

Elliott is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday May 22.

Once a prominent member of the local community and involved in sports and social clubs, he is accused of offences against six male alleged victims between 1999 and the 2020s.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, or further alleged victims, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lee Horner said: "I'd like to reassure the public that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously and will do all we can to identify any offences committed, safeguard victims and hold offenders accountable for their actions.

"I understand how difficult it can be to re-live such traumatic experiences, but please know that we will listen to you and we will support you.

"You can report it online or via 101, quoting serial 474 of 15/05, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or visit their website."

Elliott, who is in custody, is due to face trial in November.