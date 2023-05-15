Multiple cars set on fire in Wimborne in suspected arson

Crews across Dorset have been called to the scene of multiple car fires in the early hours of Monday morning.

A video posted on social media appears to show around three vehicles ablaze near the Coach and Horses pub on Poole Road.

People can be seen standing outside their homes wearing their dressing gowns and taking videos, as smoke filled the night sky.

In the post on social media, residents warned each other to "stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity".

In a statement, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " We have attended multiple vehicle fires in the Wimborne area between midnight and 2.30am this morning (15th May). We are supporting our police colleagues with their investigation."

More to follow.