A new railway station is set to open later this month in Berkshire.

Reading Green Park railway station will begin welcoming passengers from Saturday, May 27.

The station is being built on the Reading to Basingstoke line, with services running in each direction every 30 minutes to improve transport links to both towns.

Its introduction will also make life easier for Reading FC fans as the new station is situated less than a 30 minute walk from the ground.

When completed, it will become the third station in the area, joining the 15 platform main stop as well as a smaller terminal in the west of the city.

The development from Reading Borough Council has the potential to provide more growth in the city, serving as an accessible route to the business park nearby.

The station will house two fully accessible platforms, including stairs and lifts to both sides of the site.

It will also feature two car parks with disabled and drop off parking, a bus interchange and cycle parking facilities.

The station will help aid congestion in the local area too, expected to reduce traffic on the A33.