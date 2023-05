Monday 15 May 2023 at 12:15pm

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire.

Callum Utley, 24, was charged by postal requisition on Friday, May 12.

The charge is in relation to the rape of a woman in 2019.

It follows an investigation carried out by Thames Valley Police.

Utley is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on May 25.