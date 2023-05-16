The owner of a newborn foal stolen from an activity farm in Hampshire said she is "devastated".

The two-month old, called Moon, was taken from a field at Miller's Ark in Hook on Monday (15 /05).

In a social media post, the farm said: " We are completely devastated and incredibly concerned, she was only born at the beginning of March and needs to be with her Mum.

"This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly. This is our chance to find her.

"If you or anyone you know took her, please return her to the farm tonight, so she can go back with her mother who is very distressed."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101 and quote the crime number - 44230191581.