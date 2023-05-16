A Grammy-nominated rapper has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Oxford in 2021.Tyron Kaymone Frampton, known as Slowthai, appeared before magistrates in the city via a video link from his home in Northampton.

The 28-year-old was granted bail until he appears before a crown court judge next month.The musician, is charged with two counts of rape in connection with an incident on September 8, 2021.Prosecution lawyer Adam Yar Khan told the magistrates that the charge of rape was an indictable-only offence and the case must be heard at crown court.

The singer is currently dating singer Anne-Marie, aged 32 years. Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Frampton appeared relaxed in his video appearance at Oxford Magistrates' Court and was wearing a smart while tee-shirt.

He was ordered to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15, represented by his counsel, Angharad Hughes.The singer, who goes by the stage name of Slowthai, was nominated for the best dance recording at 2021’s Grammy Awards and is currently dating singer Anne-Marie, aged 32.The pair confirmed their relationship after nine months together and recently Anne-Marie shared a video of herself on TikTok, sat in the back of a car singing along to Slowthai’s track 'Happy' before panning the camera over and showing him in the seat next to her.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...