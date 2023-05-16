A knife found in a car during a routine stop-check has resulted in officers locating a cannabis cultivation in Ramsgate.

During the morning of Monday (15 May), officers from Kent Police’s Thanet Community Policing Team saw and approached a parked vehicle in Argyll Drive believed to be involved in drug-dealing.

The vehicle was searched, resulting in the recovery of a locking knife from the glovebox. The driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

Further searches were then carried out at a property in the town, where officers found a cannabis cultivation.

Officers located a cannabis cultivation in Ramsgate. Credit: Kent Police

A second floor of the property also had more cultivation equipment set up.

More than 35 mature plants were seized by officers and cultivation equipment was dismantled and taken away.

A collection of prohibited bladed weapons was also found and seized during the search, including two zombie knives.

The 33-year-old man from Ramsgate was further arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He was released on bail until 12 August while enquiries continue.

