A man who violently assaulted the landlord of a pub in Meopham has been jailed for his attempted murder.

Alex Batista was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment for his part in a planned attack last year, which involved the use of knives and a garden spade.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at the Cricketers Inn in Wrotham Road, at around 9.15pm on 5 November 2022. When officers attended they located the victim, aged in his 50s, in an upstairs residential area above the pub. He had suffered multiple injuries including several stab wounds.

Batista had fled the scene and an associate who had also been involved in the assault was found deceased nearby. An investigation revealed he had sustained several injuries after the victim managed to use one of the weapons in self-defence.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at the Cricketers Inn in Wrotham Road. Credit: Google Images

An immediate search led to officers locating Batista’s vehicle on the M20 junction with the M25 and he was arrested. He was remanded in custody after denying a charge of attempted murder and a trial took place at Maidstone Crown Court.

Batista, 30, of no fixed address was found guilty by a jury on Monday (15 May). He was sentenced on the following day. Batista will have to serve two thirds of his 27-year sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "The assault was premeditated and stemmed from a grievance Alex Batista had with the victim, with whom he used to work for. Batista had every intention of murdering his victim and arrived at the premises armed with multiple weapons. He then launched a ferocious and brutal attack as soon as entry was gained into the upstairs area of the pub. The victim was repeatedly stabbed and beaten, in a struggle which ultimately had tragic consequences and led to the death of another man."

An inquest of the deceased man will be held by the coroner and is scheduled to take place on 1 June.

