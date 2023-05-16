The M3 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J9 (Winchester) and J11 due to a serious collision involving a van and a lorry.

All emergency services including Hampshire Police are in attendance.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

The incident is likely to be ongoing throughout the day.

More to follow.

