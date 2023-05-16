A woman has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in East Sussex.

The 50-year-old was injured on Bohemia Road in Hastings at 7.50pm on Monday (15 /05).

Officers said they are searching for a man who was s een wearing a black puffa-style jacket, who went in the direction of Falaise Road.

Sussex Police said there will be an increased presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information is being asked to report it by calling 999 and quoting 'Op Florida'.