Investigations are underway into a robbery in Gillingham in which a teenage boy was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to Medway Park at 5.05pm on Monday (15 May) after a teenage boy sustained injuries consistent with a stab wound and had his coat and bag stolen.

The boy was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/86366/23.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

