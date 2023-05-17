30 firefighters tackle blaze at Sussex home which destroys roof

Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 11:12am

The roof of a house has been destroyed in West Sussex during a blaze.

Around 30 firefighters were called to the property on Nyetimber Lane in Pagham early on Wednesday morning (17 /05).

Crews from Bognor, Selsey, Chichester, Littlehampton, Worthing and Havant helped to bring the fire under control.

Police closed the road for several hours while the fire was put out. Credit: ITV Meridian

Police officers and an ambulance crew were also called to the scene.

The road was closed for some time and people living nearby were asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

No one was injured.