The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J13 near (Staines) and J14 near (Heathrow Airport) due to a collision involving a van and motorbike

All Emergency Services including Air Ambulance are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.

Traffic is queuing back to junction 12 for the M3 on the clockwise carriageway, whilst queues are back to junction 16 for the M40 on the anticlockwise side.

Two diversion routes have been put in place for motorists.

ClockwiseFrom M25 junction 13 exit slip roundabout take 3rd exit onto A30 towards London.At "Crooked Billet" roundabout take the 1st exit onto A3044 towards Colnbrook.At A3044/A3133 roundabout take the 1st exit onto A3113 towards M25.At M25 junction 14 roundabout take the 4th exit to rejoin the M25 towards Heathrow.'Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs'.

AnticlockwiseFrom M25 J14 exit slip roundabout take the 1st exit onto A3113 towards Heathrow.At A3133/A3044 roundabout take 3rd exit onto A3044 towards Staines.At "Crooked Billet" roundabout take the 4th exit onto A30 towards M25.At M25 junction 13 roundabout take the 1st exit and keep right to re-join M25 towards Gatwick.

More to follow.