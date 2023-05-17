Worthing United Football Club said it's at its "wits' end" after vandals destroyed the dugout.

The club posted a photo of a wall that was partially broken and bricks that had been left scattered on the ground on social media.

In a statement it said: "Thanks to some mindless vandals, our dugout wall has been destroyed!

"That clearly wasn’t enough though, as they also decided to cover the pitch in rocks and smash glass all over the place.

"We are at our wits' end with the constant vandalism at the ground now…"