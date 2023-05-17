Dogs are now welcome inside Chichester Cathedral.

It's opened its doors to our four legged friends who can now explore its grounds, including the garden and newly opened cloisters.

The Reverend Canon Simon Holland said: "We cannot wait to welcome our four-legged friends into the Cathedral. Dogs are such an important part of our daily lives, bringing so much love and joy to their families. We hope that by making the Cathedral a dog-friendly space, our visitors will be able to make more meaningful memories with their canine companions."

Dogs are welcome to explore the Cathedral, and its grounds, during key visiting hours (Monday – Saturday, 9.00am - 5.00pm and Sunday, 12.30 - 2.30pm).

To ensure that the Cathedral remains a safe and enjoyable space for all visitors, the following rules will apply to visitors with dogs:

Dogs must be on a leash at all times

Owners must clean up after their dogs

Dogs must be well-behaved and not disturb other visitors

Water stations and treats will be available at different points across the Cathedral Grounds.

