ITV Meridian's Andrew Pate has caught up with campaigners who are still waiting for answers.

A woman, whose mother died at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital more than twenty years ago, said the wait for answers is intolerable.

Ann Reeves has criticised the current police investigation looking into the deaths of more than seven hundred elderly patients between 1987 and 2001.

Ann has campaigned tirelessly ever since her mother, Elsie Devine, died in 1999.

A recent independent report said there was "a disregard for human life" at Gosport, with another suggesting Operation Magenta would take 8 years.

Ann worries that many of those campaigning, who are now elderly themselves, may never get answers.

She said: "What else can we do? What else do they need? What else do they need is the point. What else do they need."

Ann Reeves (left) is campaigning on behalf of her mother Elsie Devine who died in 1999.

"This has taken us, this family nearly 23 years to get to this point. 8 years. 4 million a year. I mean it's crazy. It's so, so bad."

"Because all these lives are affected. People are dying. People don't know the result at the end of the day. I think it's absolutely disgusting."

Around 150 serving and retired Police officers are working on Operation Magenta.

So far, they have assessed more than 3 million pages of documents. This includes the medical records of over 750 patients and taken witness statements from more than 1,150 individual family members.

Inside Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

On Wednesday, in a meeting attended by the families, the police confirmed 19 suspects have been identified.

Ann watched online from Malaysia and said she's questioned whether protocols were followed in the past, which may have saved lives.

She said: "Our beloved mother, who put her trust in them, as did we, she relied on them to take care of her. It's a hard pill to swallow Andrew. Essentially that's why we're still here today."

A statement from Operation Magenta said: "This is one of the largest and most complex investigations in the history if UK Policing. We have never provided any estimate of how long our enquiries will take but we are working as quickly and as thoroughly as we can to ensure that Operation Magenta is the decisive police investigation into what happened at Gosport."