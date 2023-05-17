A disqualified motorist who drove at speeds of up to 135mph and rammed a police car on the M20 has been jailed for almost six years.

Kane McLeod was sentenced following a high-speed police pursuit in 2021, which led to officers finding a loaded firearm.

Police spotted the Audi A7 on the M25 near the Darenth Interchange during a patrol on the evening of 10 April 2021.

Officers followed the car onto the M20 coastbound, where the driver drove at speeds of 135mph before coming to a stop.

A second patrol car boxed the car in before McLeod rammed it back onto the motorway and sped off.

After another high-speed pursuit, police brought the Audi to a stop at the top of the M20 Junction 5 slip road near Aylesford.

McLeod ran off into bushes surrounding the roundabout, with a black bag, where he was arrested.

Officers searched the car and found a small amount of drugs. They then searched the bag and discovered a handgun.

McLeod was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Maidstone Crown Court.

McLeod, of Wordsworth Avenue, Derby, appeared before the same court on 17 May 2023, where he was sentenced to five years and eleven months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving seven years and ten months, and will be required to do an extended test once that time elapses.

The 32-year-old was also sentenced for offences in London at the same hearing and must serve an additional two years and ten months, bringing his total time behind bars to seven years and nine months.