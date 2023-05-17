Elderly and disabled residents from a 14-storey block of flats in Kent say they have been trapped in their homes since both lifts broke down.

Residents at Stanmer Court in Ramsgate say it has happened before, and that the problem can take weeks to get fixed.

Daniel Davis lives on the 12th floor and his disability means he is unable to use the stairs.

His 74-year-old mother Rita is also unable to leave, after the lifts broke while she was visiting.

Daniel with his mother Rita. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Daniel said: "When they break down - it's 12 floors to try and get up and down - it's just not possible."

Rita said: "I'm just too nervous. If I have a fall, or trip, I'd break something."

Hannah Bray is a mother of three and has been climbing up and down the stairs with pushchairs and baby carriers.

She said: "I can't bump down nine flights of stairs with a buggy. I've had to fold up the buggy, bring that down, go back up and get her, and then come back down - just to be able to get out."

Hannah is having to make multiple trips to get her baby, buggy, and essentials in and out of the building. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Residents say the lifts have broken down frequently before and can take weeks to repair.

Thanet District Council said contractors have been onsite to assess the damage, but have been unable to repair it on Wednesday (17th May).

In a statement the council said: ""The lifts at Staner Court were affected by a water leak on Sunday 14 May 2023.

"Council contractors attended the site and confirmed that the lift shaft needed to dry out before the lifts could be reinstated, and we have had officers on site every day since Monday.

The lifts at Staner Court were affected by a water leak on Sunday 14 May. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Engineers were on site again today (Wednesday 17 May) to assess the lifts, but have been unable to put them back into operation.

"This means that unfortunately both lifts will remain shut this evening. A letter advising of this has been delivered by hand to all those affected."Council officers hand-delivered a letter to all residents on Monday 15 May. A Housing Officer has contacted all residents who have a Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (PEEP) to assess their needs and our Waking Watch staff are on site 24 hours a day to provide assistance. Council officers are on site to answer questions from residents."An industrial plumber will assess Staner Court to determine the action that needs to be taken to ensure that this does not happen again."