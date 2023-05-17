Play Brightcove video

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal crash on the M3.

Officers were called to a collision on the M3 southbound near junction 11 at 10.43am on Tuesday (16 May).

This involved a broken down lorry and a grey Mercedes Sprinter.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 38-year-old man from Walsall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours while emergency services recovered the vehicles and investigations were carried out.

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg said: "I would like to thank motorists for their patience yesterday whilst we dealt with the aftermath of this incident, with our partners from the emergency services, highways agency and specialist recovery.

"I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or either vehicle just prior to the collision to contacts us.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage that may assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting reference 44230192336.

