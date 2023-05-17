Play Brightcove video

Footage of the fires were posted by residents on social media

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson after multiple cars were set on fire in and around Wimborne.

In the early hours of Monday 15 May 2023, between approximately 1am and 3am, multiple car fires in the Broadstone, Wimborne and Merley areas were reported to police.

Around 13 vehicles and two houses were affected in incidents in Wentworth Drive, Oakley Hill, Oakley Road, Merley Way, Stour Walk, New Borough Road, Grove Road and Leigh Road.

Chief Inspector Andy Edwards said: "This matter has been the subject of a detailed investigation and I would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeals for information, as well as residents in the area for their patience and understanding as we conduct enquiries in the vicinity.

"We fully understand the impact of these incidents on the victims, but also within the wider communities of Broadstone, Wimborne and Merley.

"I want to take this opportunity to reassure residents that officers from our neighbourhood policing teams will continue to carry out enhanced patrols in the area and can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.

"Also, I would like to renew our appeal for any witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the roads mentioned to please come forward.

"I urge anyone who may have home CCTV or doorbell cameras installed in those areas and anyone with dashcam to please check their footage to see if there is anything of relevance that could help us."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting occurrence number 55230073977.