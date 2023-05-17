Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Nuneham Courtenay, Oxfordshire, on Monday (15 May).

A grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Ducati motorcycle were involved in a collision on the A4074 between Berinsfield and Nuneham Courtenay at approximately 5.50pm. Both were travelling southbound.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his twenties, sustained life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but has sadly died (16 May).

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

The driver of the car was not injured. No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "Sadly, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"I would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, which was on a busy stretch of the A4074 during the evening rush hour, or saw the vehicles involved prior to it, both of which were travelling south on the A4074, to contact us.

"Also we are also appealing for the driver of a Range Rover who was travelling in the opposite direction to come forward.

"They can do so by calling 101 or via our website, quoting investigation reference number 43230212648.

"I would also ask anyone with a dash-camera who was driving in the area at the time to check their footage and let us know if it has captured anything that might assist our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...