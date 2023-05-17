Police investigating a report of a stabbing in Hastings have located the boy they wished to speak to.

They had earlier issued an appeal to locate 16-year-old Rendijs in connection with the incident in Bohemia Road at 7.50pm on Monday (May 15).

Officers have thanked the public for their help.

They are also asking the public not to speculate about the incident on social media because it may impact an ongoing investigation.

