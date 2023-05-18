A drink driver who 'failed to navigate' a bend and then crashed into a tree, which killed his passenger, has been sentenced.

Marcus Phillips, 22, was driving southbound on the A2037 between the village and Small Dole in a black Vauxhall in early hours of May 29, 2021.

His passenger, Patrick Calum O’Sullivan, known as Calum, of the Broadbridge Heath area of Horsham, was pronounced dead at the scene after the single-vehicle crash near Henfield.

Phillips, now known as Marcus Saunders, has been sentenced for causing death by careless driving.

After the crash, he left the scene and later went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Phillips was tested for alcohol which showed he was over the prescribed limit at the time of the crash. Credit: Sussex Police

At Hove Crown Court on February 17, he admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, and causing death while uninsured.

The court heard how Phillips had failed to negotiate a bend in the road, and after the impact his speedometer was left stuck at 75mph, indicating he may also have been travelling at excess speed.

Phillips gave a blood test in the hospital, and it is estimated that at the time of the collision, he was positive for 144 microgrammes of alcohol per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 80mcg of alcohol per litre of blood.

Phillips, 22, a landscape gardener of Mannings Heath near Horsham. Credit: Sussex Police

Phillips appeared before the same court for sentencing on May 18.

For the offence of causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit, he was sentenced to five years and one month in prison.

He was ordered to serve half of this sentence in custody and the remainder will be spent on licence subject to conditions.

Phillips also admitted the charge of causing death while uninsured and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, which will be served concurrently, as part of the overall sentence of five years and one month.

He was disqualified from driving for five and a half years and ordered to take an extended re-test before driving again.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Jeremy Gold KC said: “There can be no starker illustration of a case of drunken driving.

"The seriousness of the driving falls just short of dangerous driving. There is no doubt that the degree of intoxication was a significant factor.”

Patrick Calum O’Sullivan, known as Calum, of the Broadbridge Heath area of Horsham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Sussex police

Speaking after the case, Calum’s mother, Laura Crosbie, said: “There are no winners today. We have all lost someone irreplaceable and no sentence will do anything to ease that loss.”.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This case is another tragic reminder the danger of drinking alcohol and driving.

“It remains one of the main factors of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“In this case, a young man lost his life and a family have to deal with the devastating aftermath of this incident.

“Meanwhile Phillips is very lucky to have escaped with his own life, and will be left instead having to rue the consequences of his actions.

“This was an entirely preventable and avoidable incident that has caused pain and heartache.

"This should be a warning to everyone not to drink alcohol and drive, and also not to get into a car as a passenger with a driver who has been drinking.”

