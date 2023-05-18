16 men involved in a organised crime group have been jailed for a total of more than 58 years.

The group was involved in the large-scale production of cannabis and its distribution across the UK.

The investigation started in 2020, and on 3 March 2021, officers carried out 18 warrants in Reading, Blackburn, Sunderland, Birmingham and London.

The warrants led to 16 men being arrested, as well as the seizure of £197,000 in cash, the recovery of approximately 83kg of cannabis from seven cannabis factories with an estimate street value of £1,041,500 and the recovery of cocaine with an estimated street value of £102,520.

16 arrests

£197,000 in cash seized

£1,041,500 worth of cannabis seized

7 cannabis factories

£102,520 worth of cocaine seized

The final two men out of the 16 were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday (12 May).

Jahi Holmes, aged 39, of Kingsbridge Road, Reading, was sentenced to a total of eight years’ imprisonment. He was found guilty by a jury in April last year of on one count each of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, namely cannabis, and conspiracy to produce Class B drugs cannabis.

Vladimir Mardeda, aged 40, Gower Street, Reading, was sentenced to a total of 12 years’ imprisonment. At a hearing in April last year, he pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine, conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cannabis, conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis, and conspiracy to money launder.

The gang were arrested after police seized approximately 83kg of cannabis from seven cannabis factories. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Others in the organised crime group were sentenced at earlier hearings at the same court:

Lorenc Mardeda, aged 36, of Whitley Street, Reading, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in September last year. In April last year, he was found guilty by a jury of one count each of conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cannabis, and conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis.

Indrit Huhulea, aged 30, of Elm Park, Reading, was sentenced to six years and 11 months’ imprisonment on 23 December. In February last year, he pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cannabis, conspiracy to money launder, and conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis.

Muhamet Kuka, aged 29, of London Road, Reading, was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment on 23 December last year. In February last year, he pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cannabis, conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Isuf Kuka, aged 34, of London Road, Reading, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment on 7 March last year. In January last year, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cocaine.

Sajmir Katuchi, aged 24, formerly of Basingtoke Road, Reading, was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment on 6 December 2021. He pleaded guilty at the same hearing to one count of conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cannabis. He was deported in March 2022.

Drilon Skura, aged 35, of Friern Barnet Road, London, was sentenced four years and seven months’ imprisonment on 16 September last year. In July 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce class B drugs, namely cannabis.

Ariston Mardeda, aged 30, of Ashbrook, Sunderland, was sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment on 23 December last year. In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis.

Vasco Almedia, aged 37, of Silchester Road, Reading, was sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment on 5 May last year. He pleaded guilty at the same hearing to one count of encouraging or assisting in the commission of one of or more offences believing that one or more will be committed.

16 men have been jailed for a total of more than 58 years. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Six other men were also sentenced at various different hearings at the same court. Each of them were given one years’ imprisonment, three of whom have been deported.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Hardy, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "The work by our Serious and Organised Crime Unit to bring this organised crime group down was significant.

"A significant policing operation took place to arrest these men, which was supported by the National Crime Agency and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, with warrants taking place across the country.

"These men all played various roles in a conspiracy to cultivate and supply cannabis on a significant scale, with some also involved in the supply of other drugs as well.

"The fact that this investigation has led to more than 58 years’ imprisonment for 16 men, and some being deported, is a testament to the officers who worked so hard compiling evidence and seeing justice over a two-year period.

"We will continue to work with our partners and other agencies to bring to justice such groups, who seek only to make money from the production and distribution of illegal drugs, which bring misery and violence to others."

