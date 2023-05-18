Motorists are being warned of delays to journeys this evening due to a part closure on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

Emergency services closed the road in both directions this morning, following reports of an accident "involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway".

The Southbound carriageway has since reopened, but the Northbound carriageway remains seriously disrupted with two lanes closed between J9 for the A34 and J10 for the A43.

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 8A for Oxford on the Northbound carriageway, whilst local routes - including the A34 - are reported to be extremely busy.

National Highways has warned drivers of delays of at least 60 minutes, saying: "Thames Valley Police lead the response to this incident and are carrying out collision investigations. The carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the day.

"National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.

"There are delays of at least 60 minutes between J8 and J9, with 4 miles of congestion approaching the closure."

A diversion route has been put in place for motorists.