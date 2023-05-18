The Last Word: May 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts May's edition of The Last Word

This month we're examining the plight of carers. For so many, it's done, not for financial reward, but for duty or love. Nevertheless, as our population ages and life expectancy grows, we realise more than ever that we need this army of carers to keep so many wheels turning. And the stress and financial hardship on those carers becomes greater than ever. How do we - and the Government - support them?

And this month we saw local elections that - in the South - represented real advance for Labour LibDems and the Green Parties. Why are the Conservatives on the back foot? Do this month's results show the way the wind is blowing in next year's General Election?

And remember Boris Johnson? Yes, him. He was the MP for Henley in Oxfordshire. Could he return to this - a relatively safe seat? The retiring MP there is unequivocal: "Over my dead body!" he tells us.

To discuss all this -