Southern Water says it's repairing a burst to a large sewer main in Bognor Regis.

The company says the issue has been contained but warning signs have been put up on local beaches.

Around 40 tankers have been working to safely remove wastewater for treatment.

It comes as water companies in England have apologised for not acting quickly enough on sewage spills and have announced £10bn new investment to tackle storm overflows.

In a statement, Southern Water said: "We are currently dealing with a burst sewer pipe in a rural area close to Yapton Road, north of Bognor Regis. Repairs are ongoing and specialist teams have been working round the clock to minimise any impact of this flooding on the environment.

"The tankers are safely removing wastewater from the network and from the flooded field for treatment at our sites.

"Whilst we are confident that we have largely contained this flooding, as a precautionary measure, Arun District Council has decided to place warning notices on the shore at Middleton, Bognor and Felpham to provide members of the public with information about the incident.

"We continue to work closely with the local authority and Environment Agency, while the pipe is fixed and the clean-up completed. We are very sorry for any distress caused."

In a statement, Arun District Council said: "Whilst they [Southern Water] are confident that they have largely contained this flooding, as a precautionary measure, we, Arun District Council have decided to place warning notices on the shore at Middleton-on-Sea, Bognor Regis and Felpham to provide members of the public with information about the incident.

"Southern Water continue to work closely with us and the Environment Agency, while the pipe is fixed and the clean-up completed. They are very sorry for any distress caused."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...