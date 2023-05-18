A 61-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the ongoing murder investigation in Ash.

Sara McKenzie of Fairview Road in Ash was charged with murder after being arrested on Thursday 11 May.​

She has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday (18 May).

Surrey Police is urging anyone with further information or footage to upload it to the Major Incident Public Portal via: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4523K64-PO1