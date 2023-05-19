Play Brightcove video

A cat owner has been reunited with her pet after it was missing for three years.

A cat called Mischief has lived up to her name after she disappeared from her home in Kent more than three years ago.

The feline has been finally reunited with her owner, who was amazed that the missing moggy had been found.

Mischief went missing on January 22nd 2020 when Bea Mumbray, 27, was living in Strood.

She was discovered sitting on the doorstep of a house near Rochester and taken to a local vet.

It’s a mystery where Mischief has been and apart from being a little underweight and a few scabs, she is fine.

After scanning her microchip, the Animals Lost and Found charity in Gillingham then contacted Bea.

Bea said: "I honestly didn’t believe her at first and thought it was a hoax. But then Natasha sent me a photo and I knew it was Mischief.

"I have absolutely no idea where she’s been for 3 years, it’s a complete mystery. But apart from being a little bit underweight she’s absolutely fine.

"I am totally overwhelmed and can’t thank people enough. She is my baby and I’ve missed her terribly."