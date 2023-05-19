Farm run raises thousands for children with complex disabilities

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

The running community of Sussex has come together to celebrate and raise much needed funds for a school for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.

Chailey Heritage Foundation runs a therapeutic farm within its grounds. Fitness fanatics went the extra mile - around a dairy farm in nearby Barcombe - to help keep it open.

More than 500 adults and children tested themselves on the tricky course.

"We rely on fundraising to help deliver services at our special school. We also run a children's home and a home for young adults from the age of 19 to 25," Will Folkes, from the charity, said.

"All are wheelchair users, most are non-verbal. So it's our job to unlock their potential and give them an opportunity to live their best lives."

As adults endured 5 or 10k options, children also enjoyed a mini-mile - while some took some time away from sport to tend a few of the animals themselves.

"It's two laps of glorious countryside and it's a lovely, fun, family-filled event," runner Tracy Eaton said.

Together, they raised around £20,00 - enough to keep Patchwork Farm operating for six months, the charity said.