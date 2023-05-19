Hastings stabbing: Man arrested amid fresh appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a stabbing in Hastings are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A 50-year-old woman was injured during the incident in Bohemia Road at 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who were initially arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed.

On Thursday, police arrested a 35-year-old man, who remains in custody.

Officers are continuing their appeal for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV footage to come forward as part of the investigation.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote serial 1252 of 15/05.