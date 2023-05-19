Play Brightcove video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

As football rivalries go, there are few more bizarre than the one between the 'Seagulls' and the 'Eagles'.

Not strictly neighbours, games between Brighton and Crystal Palace are fought with the ferocity of a local derby - but why?

A play currently running as part of the Brighton Fringe is attempting to explain the animosity that's now existed for decades.

"The play touches on, I guess, an aspect of tribalism that can come with being a football fan. But I think beyond that, it does look at masculinity," actor Laurence Perry said.

"As a female director, I was really interested in what these characters had under the surface," director Sally Toynton added.

"These emotions and why they had that strong feeling and connection to football, and what that brought out in them."

"It's a game at the end of the day, isn't it?" actor Oliver Brooke said.

"If you've never been to the theatre before and you think it's not for you, hopefully you come in and we'll change your mind. I think the Fringe is great for that, really."

The Eagle and The Seagull is performing until Sunday, the Brighton Fringe running for another two weeks.