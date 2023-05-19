Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Nicki Woodcock filmed the final preparations ahead of the party

An event for Ukrainian families in Berkshire to celebrate their home country during the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has been described as "uniting" and "inspiring".

Charity, The Cowshed, hosted the event so 300 people could come together for a special celebration.

The charity supports families of all backgrounds through hardship and has helped more than 1,000 Ukrainians since the conflict began.

Volunteers created almost a kilometre of bunting in Ukraine's national colours to decorate the Reading FC Conference and Events Centre.

The event on Saturday, (May 13), was months in the planning.

Volunteers create bunting in Ukraine's national colours ahead of the celebrations. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Rebecca Mole, Fundraising Manager, The Cowshed, said: "It was an awful lot of work and only in a two month period.

"It's been a very very quick turnaround so we have worked very hard on it to make sure we've got everything we need to make this a very special event. So it has been very hands-on, but we're very grateful.

"It's a special occasion and it's an opportunity for all of these families to connect with each other and maybe forge new friendships as well."

Helping with the preparations was Yuliia, who fled her hometown of Lviv in western Ukraine last year with her two children.

The charity provided them with clothes and essential items as they rebuilt their lives here.

Yuliia fled her hometown of Lviv in western Ukraine last year with her two children. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Yuliia said: "At the beginning it wasn't very easy because everything happened so suddenly and unexpectedly and we were used to our life, we were used to our home and we didn't mean to leave it but on the other hand we were accepted so warmly by all the British society and we received such wonderful help and support."

Yuliia now works for the charity who helped her during her first few weeks and months in the UK.

She said: "It was a wonderful chance to payback at least a little bit of that help, support and that kindness we received from them in the past and now I can help other people who are in need and that is a wonderful feeling.

"On the one hand we are very happy about the event but on the other hand it is a bitter sweet feeling for us because we are aware of all other Ukrainian soldiers and defenders who are protecting their motherland at the moment but I know that they want us to be happy and to be safe and that is the reason that they are there now and sacrificing themselves for our future and the future of our children."

Around 300 people attended the event. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Attendees have described the event as "amazing", "uniting" and "inspiring".

One attendee wrote on Facebook: "The party made it possible for about 300 of us to meet and celebrate, as well as share a meal, hug those we have not seen for a while, and hug those, who we know from local social groups, but have never met in real life.

"We all got back home last night feeling happier, more united, inspired, and loved!

"The event was special as we were treated as citizens of Ukraine, not as refugees or victims of the war and that made a huge difference.

"You truly created the space of unity and shared happiness."