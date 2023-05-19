A man has been arrested after another man, 64, was found dead by the side of a road.

Officers attended the scene in Hassocks in Sussex around 00:40 on Thursday (18 May).

Concerns were raised for the welfare of a 64-year-old man found by the side of the road in Clayton Hill. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident. He remains in custody at this time.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Police are appealing for any information, or anyone who saw the man in the area around that time.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage in the vicinity of Clayton Hill.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...