Supporters of a farm in Hampshire where a young donkey was stolen are trying to raise funds for security cameras.

Moon, who's just two months old, was taken from a mother at Miller's Arc on Monday (15 May).

More than £2,000 have so far been raised and a £10,000 reward is also being offered for her safe return.

The owner, Elizabeth Miller said she realised the baby was missing when she went to bring all of the mothers and foals back from the fields in the evening.

Play Brightcove video

The mother of the missing newborn foal has been 'crying' since she was taken.

Elizabeth said she is concerned Moon might not be able to survive without her mother, Astra, who has been struggling with the separation.

She said: "Astra has been just completely devastated, just really stressed, pacing up and down the fence line, braying. She didn't want to eat yesterday at all. She has eaten something today, which is great.

"She doesn't know what to do with herself because all of her natural instincts are to find the foal."

A private donor is working with Hampshire and Isle of Wight news to reunite the foal with her mum.

In a post on social media, the agency said: "A rescue team are on standby and available if the location is disclosed to us 24/7 and we will ensure your personal details remain totally anonymous.

"This reward is not through the Police or any other Organisations so information would need to be passed directly to us on our message section for a reward to be paid once verified.

"If you would rather contact the police then please call 101 with the reference 44230191581."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...